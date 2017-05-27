Four-Month-Old Fiona the Hippo Gets Stronger by the Day

After weeks of intensive care, she is now a healthy four-month-old baby exploring the deep water of her pool, taking baths and melting the hearts of viewers around the world.
After weeks of intensive care, she is now a healthy four-month-old baby exploring the deep water of her pool, taking baths and melting the hearts of viewers around the world.
On May 25, Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a next-generation military satellite was successfully launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
On May 25, scientists arrived at the Kronotsky Nature Reserve on the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in order to conduct research on sea lions but found a group of 12 humpback whales.
That moment when you try to bash someone for their driving skills, but end up making a serious fool out of yourself instead.
Hundreds of professional clowns took part in an annual parade in Lima on May 25 calling on the Peruvian Congress to officially recognize the date as National Clown Day.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)