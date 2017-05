While getting yelled at by a pedestrian for his speedster-like maneuvers, a driver in Adelaide, South Australia, captures the mind-blowing moment when his scolder runs into a street pole. So how does one recover from this, you ask? For this distraught man, the solution was to just act like it never happened and continue to have a go at said naughty driver.

On another note, anyone else feel bad for the pup stuck in the middle of the drama?