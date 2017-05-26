'Hunger Games' Canada Style: Man Barely Escapes Fierce Bear Attack

Richard Wesley was just walking along the Fire River in Ontario enjoying a spring hunt when he suddenly stumbled upon the bear. At first, the experienced hunter planned to quietly wait for the animal to leave. However, the confrontation was unavoidable: the bear continued to approach the man.

The hunter started to make lots of noise to scare the animal away, but it only made the bear even angrier, and in just a few leaps it was already knocking the man to the ground. His bow and arrows were useless: Richard had to fight back with his bare hands. Luckily, he managed to get up and escape.

"No wounds except a bruised elbow and ego where the bear threw me down. Genuinely happy that this was a non-fatal or tragic outcome. Proving that the black bear is a wild and unpredictable animal," the man wrote under the video of the incident.