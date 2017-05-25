Moscow Zoo Celebrates Orangutan's 32nd Birthday

Leechana was born May 23, 1985, in the Moscow Zoo. She is the mother of four beautiful offspring. Three of them now live in other zoos: her firstborn son, Zahar, who is now 17, was sent to the Novosibirsk Zoo, in the southwestern part of Siberia, and two daughters, 12-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Lorraine now live in the UK. Leechana's middle daughter, Flora-Michelle, was born in 2009 and is best friends with her mom. Like two peas in a pod, Leechana and Flora-Michelle often sit in their enclosure embracing each other, zookeepers say.