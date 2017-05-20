Finally, Someone Comes up With a Drone You Can Play Ball With

Two young engineers, Dario Brescianini and Raffaello D'Andrea from the Institute for Dynamic Systems and Control in Zurich, Switzerland, developed a 'computationally efficient trajectory generator' that allows drones to independently control their position and attitude. In just one second, it generates approximately 500,000 trajectories… ok, lets drop the geek talk, the engineers have essentially built a drone you can play fetch with. Hey guys… you finished with the cure for cancer already?