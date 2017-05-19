Hosico, a Very Chubby Kitty That Loves to Squeeze Into Small Boxes

"Hosico" translates from Japanese as "star child," and that's what he really is! The cat with golden fur and emerald-green eyes is very popular on Instagram: his account is followed by more than 608k fans from all over the world!
British football fans have nothing to worry about anymore: this awesome robot, AlanTim, will keep them out of trouble and personally protect them if needed.
We all have our fears, and big cats are no exception!
Yevgeny Kuzmenkov from the Russian city of Irkutsk is just four, and he can easily swing an 8.8lbs kettlebell 117 times. It’s not a big deal for his elder sister Yana, who is 11: she can swing it 550 times!
"I know you want the dog food, but you can’t have it."
