Bionic Bodyguard to Provide Security to UK Football Fans During 2018 World Cup

Developed by Russian scientists, AlanTim works at the Moscow Technological Institute as an interpreter — the wonder robot speaks fluent English and is able to maintain a meaningful conversation and answer questions. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, it will serve as a bodyguard bot that will accompany and protect foreign guests while they are abroad. AlanTim can immediately contact the police, resolve arguments and even predict a conflict based on its ability to read the emotions of the people around it.