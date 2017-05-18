Hungry Bear Caught Trying to Steal a Snack

Diana Chase, owner of the Pine Mountain Inn in California, found herself face to face with a hungry bear trying to gobble up the dog food in her garage – and it’s safe to say she was definitely alarmed.

According to Chase, she was moving supplies from her truck into her home when out of nowhere, this furry little brown bear decided it was going to channel its inner Sherlock Holmes and inspect the wonders of her garage – ultimately discovering the tasty dog food.

After several failed attempts to scare away the little cub, a fearless Chase got the bear to back up far enough to get the garage door to close.

Human 1, Bear Cub 0.