This Ginger Feline Monster is Perhaps the World's Longest Cat

Omar, a three-year-old cat from Melbourne, Australia, weighs more than 14 kilos. According to his owners, most of all he likes nothing more than to chill on a trampoline and eat raw kangaroo meat. To date, a 1.180-meter-long Maine Coon named Ludo is officially considered the world's longest cat. But Omar with his enormous length of 1.183 meters has every chance of stealing the title The new record will take up to 12 weeks to be recognized by the Guinness World Records.