Hanging out at the Sandhill Crane Golf Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a father and son duo get a glimpse into a local gator’s feeding tactics.

"We heard a splash and looked down, and the gator had the fish," David Mack, director of the clip, told the Palm Beach Post.

Luckily for the avid golfers, these alligators aren’t aggressive, according to city officials. They just like to stretch their scales a bit.

Just another day in Florida, right?