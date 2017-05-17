Poor Cows Dumped From Truck Like Garbage

In this blood-chilling footage shot by a witness, the animals are seen falling out of the vehicle, not able to immediately get up. It is reported that the truck driver and the department supervisor of the firm have already been fired. A Tatarstan prosecutor ordered a legal assessment of the incident for compliance with the rules of cattle transportation and safety. According to the health checkup results, the cows were lucky not to get injured during this barbaric unloading.
