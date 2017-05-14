Elven Song in Dwarven Palace: Silmarillion Opera Performance in Moscow Metro

The opera itself was performed entirely in Elvish.
The opera itself was performed entirely in Elvish.
This huge carcass of a mysterious deep sea creature was discovered near the shore of Seram Island in Indonesia.
A brave snake hunter managed to catch a huge Burmese python, 16-feet long and weighing 130 pounds, at the Everglades National Park.
After accidentally falling into a deep crevasse, this lucky skier managed to avoid serious injury and was soon extracted by a rescue team whom he managed to radio for help.
Some 30 couples paraded through Aleppo, clad in white dresses and military uniforms, before making their vows on Friday, May 12, 2017.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)