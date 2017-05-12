Out! Out! Fearless Dog Gives Bear the Boot

Roaming bear heads into the Bradbury, California, neighborhood to snack on some fruit and, of course, take a dip in the pool on the relaxing sunny day… that is, until he comes face-to-face with the king of suburbia.

Enter dog.

Captured on camera from a news helicopter, the bravehearted pup, Ba Bao, had a brief standoff with the wandering bear at the edge of the property, but then, like bears do, this not-so-little fella decided to encroach on man’s best friend’s territory.

It was at this moment Ba Bao retreated behind a fence, and then BAM! this puppy charged at the now-regretful bear. After the confrontation, the bear took its leave. It might be safe to say this guy is likely to not come back.

Someone get this doggo some beggin’ strips!