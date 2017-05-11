Norwegian Royal Kids Dare Each Other to Dab at an Official Ceremony

This happened while Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja addressed the crowd that came to the celebration of the 80th birthdays of both royals on May 9. The mischief didn't go unnoticed by the local media.

When someone dabs, the person drops their head into the bent crook of a slanted arm, raising the opposite straight arm in the opposite direction at the same time. To put it simply, it looks like the person is sneezing into the inside of the elbow.

The move became a meme in 2016 and still haunts the minds of children and teenagers around the world, it turns out, even in royal palaces.