Motorcycle Bursts Into Flames After Crash

Fire erupts in Nanchang, China after a motorcycle crashes into a dump truck’s fuel tank, which immediately sparks a blaze. With the help of some good samaritans, all parties involved escaped the flames.

"The first thing that came into my mind was rescuing the man. I did not care that my truck was burned. What I was thinking was trying to rescue that man first," Yang Juyong, driver of the truck, told CCTV.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but traffic officials have stated that the motorcyclist was driving too fast, preventing him from stopping in time to avoid the collision.