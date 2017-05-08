Shark! Boaters Film Up-Close Encounter with Great Whites

Towboat captains Ricky Birks and Mike Del Grande capture footage of great white sharks roaming the waters along the coast of Long Beach, California.

According to the lucky observers there were about 13 sharks swimming the murky waters, but it seems at the end their curiosity about the boat’s motor was what led to getting the footage.

While no one was hurt in this encounter between man and beast, officials are reminding beachgoers to be cautious. Remember folks, you’re technically in someone else’s territory.

*Cue the Jaws theme song*