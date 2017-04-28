Register
    Massive Landslide on California Highway

    "Oh my gosh … oh my gosh"

    Southern Humboldt resident Wendy Kornberg witnesses a dramatic landslide on Highway 101 in California’s Mendocino County. 

    While the video first shows a light trickle of rocks bouncing down the mountain, a huge avalanche of debris comes tumbling down the barrier onto the highway’s shoulder just seconds later. 

    Luckily no one was hurt, but for the time being, local residents will have to find a new route, as 101 will be closed in both directions in order for Caltrans crews to begin cleanup. 

    • It's Tank Wash Time!
      Last update: 19:00 27.04.2017
      19:00 27.04.2017

      Russian Battle Tanks Prepped and Ready for V-Day

      Armata tanks, Kurganets and Bumerang personnel carriers, and other military vehicles and equipment were cleaned, painted and repaired on April 26 at a military base in Moscow so they could shine brightly at the Victory Day parade.

      0 655
    • Scorpions Used As Painkillers
      Last update: 16:00 27.04.2017
      16:00 27.04.2017

      Forget Painkillers, Let Scorpions Sting You Instead

      To treat bodily pain, Cuban farmer Julio Casanas uses an unusual natural remedy. Every 15 or 20 days, according to when the pain occurs, the man just puts a scorpion where it hurts and allows it to sting him.

      0 397
    • How To Make The Impossible Possible
      Last update: 13:02 27.04.2017
      13:02 27.04.2017

      Modern-Day 'Magicians' Make the Impossible Possible

      Watch these two virtuosos of video editing take daily life situations and give them unexpected twists through crazy visual effects!

      0 577
    • Quick thinking referee does an impressive split to interfering with the game ball
      Last update: 10:00 27.04.2017
      10:00 27.04.2017

      Now That's Quick Thinking! Soccer Referee Does a Cool Split to Escape the Ball

      Watch this referee avoid interrupting the game in a tremendous way. As the ball approached him rapidly, the man didn’t hesitate and dropped down in a Matrix-style split to escape interfering with it.

      0 360

