Massive Landslide on California Highway

Southern Humboldt resident Wendy Kornberg witnesses a dramatic landslide on Highway 101 in California’s Mendocino County.

While the video first shows a light trickle of rocks bouncing down the mountain, a huge avalanche of debris comes tumbling down the barrier onto the highway’s shoulder just seconds later.

Luckily no one was hurt, but for the time being, local residents will have to find a new route, as 101 will be closed in both directions in order for Caltrans crews to begin cleanup.