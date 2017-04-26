Cat Burglar Catastrophe: Failed Robber Has the Grace of a Bull in a China Shop

On April 17, this man entered the store in New Orleans, US; he aimed to rob through the roof, and threw down a rope. Unexpectedly for him, the burglary alarm went off, so he attempted to escape the same way he entered, but failed several times. The clumsy burglar also tried to climb the shelves and reach the ceiling but failed miserably again. However, the intruder managed to find a door and fled the scene without stealing anything. Police are now looking for him.