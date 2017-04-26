Elbe Day Commemorated by US and Russian WWII Veterans

On April 25, 1945, Soviet Red Army and American soldiers met at the Elbe River in Germany — this was their first encounter. Since then, Elbe Day has symbolized friendship between the two nations, regardless of the countries' political agenda.
On April 25, 1945, Soviet Red Army and American soldiers met at the Elbe River in Germany — this was their first encounter. Since then, Elbe Day has symbolized friendship between the two nations, regardless of the countries' political agenda.
This man spent 5 long weeks away from home and lost an enormous 23 kilos (50 pounds) while recovering from the flu, so no wonder his dog mistook him for a stranger. But it turned out one sniff was enough to realize the “stranger” was his owner!
Tons of juice poured out on the streets following an accident at PepsiCo factory in Lebedyan, a provincial town in Lipetsk Region, Russia.
Pepperoni passions, you know you want it, guys!
You ever been blasted by a strong stream of beer on a somewhat sunny day at the local pub?
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)