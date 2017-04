After hearing that the crew of the Delta Airlines flight was trying to raise money for Relay for Life, famed saxophonist Kenny G offered a free concert if everyone aboard scrounged up enough pennies to raise $2,000 for the cause.

Staying true to his word, the musician took up his instrument and walked up and down the plane’s aisle to share a few notes with the passengers.

Side note: too bad Michael Bolton wasn’t onboard — can you imagine the hysteria?!