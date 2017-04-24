Dashcam Catches Crazy Car Crash

Eddie Wong, a 45-year-old service engineer, was on his way to meet up with a customer, when out of nowhere he found himself slammed into by a truck in the Tuas tunnel in Singapore.

"[My car] was dragged from outside to almost halfway inside the tunnel," Wong told local media The Straits Times.

Luckily, the only injuries Wong sustained were a few cuts and bruises.

According to reports, the collision between the truck and Wong’s car occurred after the truck, initially driving in the far-left lane, abruptly veered away after the car in front came to a sudden stop.

For the moment Wong hopes to settle his insurance claim and has no second thoughts about getting back to driving.