Dashcam Catches Crazy Car Crash

Eddie Wong, a 45-year-old service engineer, was on his way to meet up with a customer, when out of nowhere he found himself slammed into by a truck in the Tuas tunnel in Singapore.
"[My car] was dragged from outside to almost halfway inside the tunnel," Wong told local media The Straits Times.
Luckily, the only injuries Wong sustained were a few cuts and bruises.
According to reports, the collision between the truck and Wong’s car occurred after the truck, initially driving in the far-left lane, abruptly veered away after the car in front came to a sudden stop.
For the moment Wong hopes to settle his insurance claim and has no second thoughts about getting back to driving.
All comments
Show new comments (0)