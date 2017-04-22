Not in My Dojo! Red Panda Takes on Wild Enemy

A red panda at a zoo in Japan has an old-fashioned standoff with a rock after it rudely interrupted the panda’s planned play date in the wild. Whether he found the boulder offensive or, as some speculate, noticed an insect on it, it’s safe to say this little guy was not in the mood to back down from the fight … well, sorta.

After a couple of sniffs and a few defensive stances, the perplexed panda wasn’t in the mood and eventually decided to go back indoors after the rock failed to take the hint and leave.

Stupid rock. But fear not everyone: tomorrow is another day and this ferocious fighter is bound to make an epic comeback – just you wait.