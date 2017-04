In the video of this incident, captured by another driver on April 19, the Nissan driver is seen waving desperately and shouting for help. The tractor-trailer driver didn't even notice he was dragging the Nissan sedan that got wedged into the rear wheels of the truck. The crash wasn't considered a criminal incident, according to the California Highway Patrol. Luckily, the sedan's driver was uninjured despite the significant damage to his vehicle.