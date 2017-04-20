Fore! Kangaroos Invade Australian Golf Course

Hoping to just get in a round of golf before his next adventure, Greg Tannos found himself with a rather tricky – and not at all stationary – obstacle course.

Think Kangaroo Jack-style obstacle.

Yup, that’s right folks, this adventurer was working his way through the Sanctuary Point Country Club in Australia when a group of eastern grey kangaroos decided it was their turn to get on the green.

While Tannos played the course as if nothing had changed, this mob of ‘roos went about their business, hopped along with the golf carts and even watched a game or two.