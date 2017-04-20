Russian Navy's Admiral Makarov Frigate Participates in Drills

The Admiral Makarov frigate kicked off the final stage of its official tests on April 14. While missile boats simulated an attack on enemy ships, the Admiral Makarov frigate struck an aerial target. The Project 11356 (NATO reporting name: Admiral Grigorovich-class) Admiral Makarov frigate is the third vessel in its series. It was laid down by the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad on February 29, 2012 and floated out on September 2, 2015. The first two Project 11356 frigates, Admiral Grigorovich, and Admiral Essen were handed over to the customer on March 11, 2016 and June 7, 2016, respectively.