Only in Canada: Eager Beaver Rounds Up Herd of Cattle

In this video, filmed on April 14 by rancher Adrienne Ivey and published on her Facebook, the beaver can be seen rounding up a herd of bemused cattle. This time of the year, the beaver was most likely looking for a nest and that's how the animal ended up in the company of cows. According to Adrienne, it is not unusual to see wildlife on their grounds, but she'd never seen anything like this before. It seems these heifers have found their true leader: every time the beaver stopped, the enthralled cows also stopped; when he started crawling along — they followed him, watching with genuine interest.