Here's Probably the Best Way to Avoid Crowd Collisions During Street Marathon

The sped up footage, published on April 17 by YouTuber B O, demonstrates how the race organizers allow crowds to pass over Beacon Street during the Boston Marathon. The organizers use a rope and signs to direct marathon runners either to the left or to the right side of the road. As soon as the way is clear, pedestrians can safely reach a small island, organized for them in the middle of the road. When the crowd is halfway through, the rope is moved to the other end of the street, allowing people to cross the second half of the road.