Ikea Provides Rescue Kitties With Tiny Beds

Now the kitties of the Etobicoke Humane Society shelter can nap on these lovely tiny beds, instead of the cold hard floor.
This guy seems to know the best way to spend the weekend! Watch his hamster-ball style of crossing the street in the middle of the Russian city of Perm on Saturday morning.
The United Airlines scandal involving a passenger who was roughly “re-accommodated” out of an overbooked flight has sparked countless jokes memes and parodies. Now here’s a video teaser of something which could become a blockbuster among mobile video games: A UA fighter game for everyone to experience how it feels like to be dragged off a plane.
Watch the bird sending the drone downwards after their midair face-to-face collision above Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica.
Have you ever thought you can lose your job to a robot? Take a look at an army of robots that sorts 200,000 packages a day at a Chinese delivery warehouse.
