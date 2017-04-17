Russian Man Rolls Through Busy Intersection in Gigantic Inflated Balloon

As seen from this video, captured by street surveillance cameras at about half past seven in the morning, the man complied with traffic rules when crossing the intersection. His choice of "transportation" amazed witnesses and Internet users who have seen this footage: the guy was rolling in a double-sectioned orb made of transparent plastic, which is called a zorb. Zorbing (also known as globe-riding, sphereing and orbing) is a sport activity which involves rolling downhill inside a zorb.