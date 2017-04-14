Boaters Caught in Free Willy’s Hunting Ground (Explicit Language)

Register
    That moment when you’re stuck in the middle of someone’s struggle for survival.

    Hanging about Bowyer Island in Howe Sound, British Columbia, boaters cruised into a scene of madness. Hoping to make it another day, a desperate sea lion stuck in a battle with six hungry orcas latches onto one of the nearby boats. 

    Unsure of how to proceed, out of fear the boat’s propeller would injure the orcas, the humans stayed put until a guide from a nearby whale-watching tour suggested the "savior" boater act as an escort and chaperone the embattled sea lion to the shores of Bowyer Island.  

    And just like that, this little guy will get to see the sunrise yet again after escaping the clutches of the killer whales.

