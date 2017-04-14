Gimmeow Your Food! Cat Wants a Sandwich Badly

Watch this black puma-like kitty desperately stretching its paws towards a yummy sandwich.
Watch this black puma-like kitty desperately stretching its paws towards a yummy sandwich.
In a football match against Sacramento Republic FC, Oklahoma City Energy players completed a combination of acrobatic tricks to score a brilliant goal. This is probably the most epic flip-throw-bicycle-kick goal you’ve seen!
Gamer Johannes Loeffelmann smashed the Guinness World Record for the longest ever VR video game marathon in Vienna. Equipped with a PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR glasses, the 31-year-old gamer played "Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives" for 28 hours, 43 minutes and 24 seconds.
*Warning folks, there’s a bit of harsh language in these waters*
“Just you wait till I get you in my coils!”
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)