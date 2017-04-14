Red Tide: Horde of Jellyfish Invade Australian Coast (Explicit Language)

While it’s pretty well known that red jellyfish will take over parts of Western Australia, a pair of local surfers hoping to take in some waves were in for a wild surprise when they saw just how many had shown up.

Having lived in Exmouth, Australia, his entire life, Riley Watts and his friend couldn’t have been more shocked to witness the invading jellies.

"The whole west side of Exmouth was just packed with them, all the way from the national park to the point basically … just kilometers and kilometers of them," Watts told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Anyone up for some Spongebob-style jellyfish fishing?