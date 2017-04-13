Kaa Searches for Mowgli in Internet Cafe

An unsuspecting customer at an internet cafe in the Wiset Chai Chan District in Ang Thong, Thailand, has an awkward run-in with a rat snake just as he’s getting ready to leave the cafe.

What are you to do next in this situation, you ask? Well, for this unlucky fella, firstly, you go into full freakout mode. Next, dropkick the snake. Finally, apologize to those that caught wind of the beating.

It’s unclear whether or not the snake actually bit the customer, but luckily, rat snakes aren’t venomous and stick to using constriction to kill their prey.