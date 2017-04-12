Dancing With Death: Train Edition

Not everyone has the guts for a thrill-seeking lifestyle, but for one New Zealand pedestrian it’s just another day in the life.

While most commuters quickly crossed the train tracks, one fearless woman in a purple sweatshirt decided this wasn’t the day she’d run across – or, apparently, pay any attention to her surroundings – and instead she would stroll.

Thankfully, the woman noticed the train seconds before it would’ve struck her.

Officials with Auckland Transport quickly released the footage to raise awareness of rail safety, so yeah, there’s a reason why parents everywhere say "look both ways before crossing."

#GoHomeSusan.