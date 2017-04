Top stories

Putin Meets With US State Secretary Tillerson, Russian FM Lavrov in Kremlin Russia's President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. 5106

Incredible Myths That Used to Surround Soviet Flights to Space On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin circled the Earth in the "Vostok" spaceship, opening a new era in the history of mankind and becoming the focal point of pride for the Soviet Union. At the same time, the Soviet space program was always kept in the strictest secrecy, generating plenty of fantastic legends. 381

Contrary to Latest Reports, Daesh May Not Be Losing Grip on Iraq, Syria Reports have stated that the terror group Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL) now controls less than seven percent of Iraq and only 20 percent of Syria. However experts disagree with these figures and believe that the terrorist organization control far more land then many believe. 647

Turnabout's Fair Play: Iraqi Army Uses Daesh Weapons Against Them in Mosul A military operation to liberate the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh terrorists is in full swing; right now, the government troops and Kurdish Peshmerga forces are fighting Daesh in the western neighborhoods of the city, where terrorists are using civilians as human shields, according to sources in the Iraqi army. 953

Around the World in a Soviet-Made Car: Two Czechs Plan an Incredible Journey Two 28-year-old Czechs, who have long wanted to tour the world, have finally found an affordable means of doing it: a Soviet-made car which is almost twice as old as them. 449