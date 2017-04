Top stories

Premonition of War? Alleged Idlib Chemical Attack Seen as 'Modern Casus Belli' The alleged chemical attack on Syria's Idlib province became a formal pretext for the US to attack Syria and aggravate its ties with Russia, independent expert Igor Nikolaichuk told Sputnik. 1584

Sweden Warming Up to Israeli Methods Against Terrorism The deadly recent truck attack in Stockholm has left Sweden in shock and prompted politicians and pundits to ponder ways of possibly putting an end to such attacks altogether. Several Swedish experts believe that it is high time Sweden learned from Israel's experience in combatting terrorism. 57

New Blockbuster About First Human Spacewalk Tops Russian Box Office 'Time of Pioneers', a new Russian historical drama about cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, the first human being to perform a spacewalk, has topped the Russian box office in the first week following its release. 412

Russia's Success in Syria Helping Sukhoi Warplanes Soar in Global Market (VIDEO) The success of Russia's fleet of warplanes in Syria has added to an increase in demand among foreign customers for advanced Russian combat aircraft such as the Su-30SM, Su-34 and Su-35, according to Russian United Aircraft Corporation President Yury Slyusar. 2431