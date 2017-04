Top stories

Russia's Faith in the US Has Waned Since Trump's Inauguration – Putin Russia's trust in Washington has eroded rather than improved, especially at the military level, with Donald Trump at the helm of the United States, Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. 2468

Norwegian Church Receives State Funding to Teach Healing, Prophesying A Norwegian Lutheran Church has received state support for new courses in supernatural disciplines, such as healing and clairvoyance. Needless to say, this paranormal offer has raised eyebrows among more skeptical Norwegians. 258

India, China Hold Border Meet to Warm Up Ties After Dalai Lama's Visit to Tawang Soon after the Dalai Lama’s visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, which created some tension between India and China, the armies of the two countries held a border meeting along the Line of Control in Ladakh sector. 124

Russia to Make Eight Launches to ISS in 2017-2018 Russia's space program envisages four manned space launches and four cargo launches in 2017-2018. 143