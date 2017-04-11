Bambi’s April Fools’ Day Fumble

Heading to his hotel room for a relaxing night in, Cary McCook, a 25-year-old hip hop artist with Reka-Nation, gets initiated into Canada’s very own version of fight club and, well, he definitely tapped out.

Having no time to react, bambi head-butted the aspiring musician on the spot. Unsurprisingly, no one believed him, not even mommy dearest.

"I was like mom, I got hit by a deer in front of my hotel room and then she kind of laughed and said 'I’ve heard better than that,'" McCook told Revelstoke Review.

So it’s on the record, we believe you Cary, with all our heart.

#BambisRevenge