Top stories

Syria Strikes Send 'Message' That US Will Continue Pursuit of Mideast Dominance G7 foreign ministers seem to have rejected a push by the UK to slap new sanctions against Syria and Russia over last week's chemical attack. Sputnik spoke to Dr. Tim Anderson, an expert on the Syrian conflict, about this issue, and whether or not it would affect US policy on Syria. 15

Syria Airbase Strike Was Bonanza for Defense Firm Shareholders Like Donald Trump Raytheon stock surged Friday (April 7), after 59 of the company's Tomahawk missiles (US$1.4 million apiece) were used in the US airstrike on Syria. While the attack may have slain innocent civilians and soured improving US-Russia relations, its shareholders - including President Trump - can look forward to increased dividends and capital growth. 432

German Pirate Party Fears Potential for Censorship From Google Fact-Checker Google needs to publish transparent criteria for choosing its third-party fact-checkers, German Pirate Party chairman Patrick Schiffer told Sputnik Deutschland. 117

Horse Trading Begins Over EU Parliament Seats Post Brexit With the ink barely dry on UK Prime Minister Theresa May's letter formally triggering Brexit, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are embroiled in a battle over the allocation of the 73 seats Britain currently holds, with some demanding they be shared out among the remaining 27 member states. 141

So Bad, It's Funny: Internet Reacts to United Airlines' Scandal With Humor On Sunday, United Airlines' staff and police manhandled a passenger off an overbooked flight after he refused to leave the plane voluntarily. Besides the mass outbreak of anger directed at United on the Internet since then, the incident has met with a hurricane of jokes. 523