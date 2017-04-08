Trump's Granddaughter Sings for Chinese President

The event took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the US! pic.twitter.com/fu3RIh26UO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 7 апреля 2017 г.

Despite Donald Trump's harsh rhetoric toward Beijing, his daughter Ivanka is very popular in China.

Earlier, Ivanka released a video in Instagram where her daughter read a poem in Chinese, and the video became viral. Some consider the fact that the granddaughter of the American president speaks the Chinese language some perceive to be a sign of Trump's latent friendliness toward the country.

