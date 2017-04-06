Register
22:21 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Videoclub

    Russian Military Participates in First Rehearsal of Victory Day Parade

    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 6610

    The first large-scale rehearsal for the 2017 Moscow Victory Day Parade was held at the Alabino military polygon in Moscow Region on April 5.

    Honored to parade through Red Square, 10,000 troops and 100 units of military hardware, including Armata tanks, T-90 tanks and Topol-M missile launchers were involved in the rehearsal.

    Related:

    Ka-52, Mi-28 and Co: Watch Russian Military Helicopters at Their Finest
    Latest Creations Unveiled at Russian Military Robotics Conference
    Tags:
    video, military, rehearsal, parade, Victory Day, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More videos

    • Evil Toy Frog vs. Puppies
      Last update: 22:00 06.04.2017
      22:00 06.04.2017

      Evil Toy Frog vs. Puppies

      Bring it on, you pesky frog, we can take you!

      0 11
    • Skunk Sneaks into Backpacker'sTent
      Last update: 17:00 06.04.2017
      17:00 06.04.2017

      Sneaky Skunk Invades Hiker's Tent

      A man was hiking the Appalachian Trail in Georgia, US, when a freezing snow storm caught him by surprise and forced him to set up camp for the night. But suddenly in the middle of the night the backpacker woke up to this angry beast…

      0 158
    • 40 Years on Russian Roads: Lada NIVA Celebrates Anniversary
      Last update: 13:20 06.04.2017
      13:20 06.04.2017

      Timeless Classics of Russian Car Industry: Lada Niva Celebrates 40th Anniversary

      On April 5, 1977, the very first VAZ-2121 Niva rolled off the conveyor belt. Since 2005, this off-road vehicle has changed its name to the Lada 4x4. This model, designed and produced by the Russian (former Soviet) manufacturer AvtoVAZ, is still considered one of the Russian automotive industry’s greatest cars.

      1359
    • Woman Races Wolves in Car
      Last update: 10:00 06.04.2017
      10:00 06.04.2017

      The Fast and the Furious: Driver Races Black Wolves

      Rhonda Miller from Canada was on her way to work when she saw a couple of wolves running full force on the side of a highway.

      0 405

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok