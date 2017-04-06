Timeless Classics of Russian Car Industry: Lada Niva Celebrates 40th Anniversary

For 40 years, about 2.5 million Niva and Lada 4x4 cars were produced, and over 530,000 of those were exported to more than 100 countries around the globe. It was also marketed as the Lada Sport in Iceland, Lada Taiga in Austria, Bognor Diva in Uruguay and the Lada Cossack in the UK.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cossack in UK? Nope, I lived there a while and had a Riva estate, (whose steering gave me arms like a gorilla), which was super reliable, (sold it to Jamaicans in South London who couldn't get enough Riva's which they dismantled and shipped in containers back to Jamaica where apparently there was big demand for lada's by taxi drivers). Had a thermo-nuclear hot air heater too.
Dar...
Also had a Niva. It was definitely badged Niva not Cossack.