We’ve watched her take charge in pool exercises, learn how to use a ramp to get to said pool and even get the hang of sleeping under water, but now, baby Fifi is showing off an even more adorable side.

Caught taking a nap in her pool, nine-week-old Fiona leaves her fans gushing with joy as caregivers release a glimpse of her suckling in her sleep as she dreams.

#TeamFiona anyone?