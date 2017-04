Considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world, Mount Etna woke from its two-year slumber with a bang, from an altitude of 3,000 meters. A fortunate US serviceman based in Italy captured its explosion over a period of weeks.

Unfortunately, the feisty volcano did cause some trouble after a “huge explosion” of lava left 10 people with burns and head injuries when steam and boiling rocks shot out of the volcano on March 16.