Vodka Saves Poisoned Cat From Certain Death

Princess, a seven-year-old cat, got covered in brake fluid and poisoned herself after trying to lick off the potentially fatal liquid. The kitty's owner immediately took her to the hospital. Veterinarians rushed to the nearest liquor store to buy a bottle of high alcohol content vodka, which can counteract the effects of ethylene glycol, the poisonous chemical in brake fluid, if given to a pet quickly after ingestion.

In the video, lucky Princess is seen during a check-up at the Blue Cross Victoria animal hospital after her life-saving treatment.