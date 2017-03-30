Florida Gator Gets Kicked Out of Furniture Store

Employees at American Freight Furniture in Florida were in for an interesting day after the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office decided to transport an unwelcome guest through its doors.
The “friendly” gator was first spotted in the store’s parking lot, but after realizing there was a lake just around the corner, officials thought the best route was to just slide on through.
Sorry bud, you’re heading to the clearance section.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Let' see, they are not wanted on the golf courses, the highways, the plumbing, someone's kitchen, and now they cannot donate their hides to the furniture store!? Why it's enought to give a guy a complex!
marcanhalt