Frosia, the mother tiger, prefers to feed and take care of her first offspring all by herself, which is unusual for animals kept in captivity. She also won't let father Felix near them yet.

Taigan is Europe's biggest nursery for big cats, such as lions and tigers, and other animal species, mostly large mammals. The Amur tiger is one of the rarest predators and there are about 500 of them in the wild in Russia.