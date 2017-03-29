Return of the Dino? Massive Gator Joins Golf Tourney

Apparently a local golf fan, an alligator recently made its way onto the Osprey Point golf course in South Carolina, but after not really feeling the love it decided to just take a stroll across the fairway.

Spectators noted that another gator had also tried to join a game over at the Kiawah Island Club’s River Course, but just like the other fella, this not-so-little-guy decided instead to take a dip in a nearby lagoon after the pesky humans sped off in their carts.

Better luck next time guys!