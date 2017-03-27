Russian Guard Day Celebrations Mark Organization's First Anniversary

In cooperation with the law enforcement authorities of the country, the National Guard is engaged in the fight against terrorism, extremism and organized crime. National Guard troops also protect important public facilities and special cargo; assist to the Federal Security Service in the protection of Russia's borders; control arms trafficking and private security activity, and provide services to the public related to the protection of objects, houses, apartments etc. In addition, Rosguard participates in the development of civil aviation security measures and ensures the safety of the nation's fuel and energy infrastructure.