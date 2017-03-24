Daredevils Swim Alongside Toothy Monster

The thrill-seekers admit the reptiles looked them right in the eyes, but they were not scared at all. The peaceful dive was supervised by a croc handler, who pushed the crocodiles away when they get too close to the tourists.
These lions were just relaxing in the sun at the Serengeti Safari section of the Estrella Biopark in Montemorelos, Mexico, when some visitors began taunting them. While the male wild cat appeared indifferent, the irritated lioness decided to leap and make a snack of the annoying tourists.
If you are one of those who like everything done properly, this video will definitely make you feel extremely uncomfortable.
*Laughs in Italian*
This adorable cuddly puss might be the best non-human cup-and-ball game player!
